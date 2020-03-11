Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
For more information about
Henry Kirkendall
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map

Henry A. Kirkendall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry A. Kirkendall Obituary
Henry A. Kirkendall age 71, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Ernestine Kirkendall, 1 son Antoine Kirkendall and a host of other relatives and friends. His service will be held at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN on Thursday, March 12, 2020 Visitation at 10:00 am funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -