Henry A. Kirkendall age 71, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Ernestine Kirkendall, 1 son Antoine Kirkendall and a host of other relatives and friends. His service will be held at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN on Thursday, March 12, 2020 Visitation at 10:00 am funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020