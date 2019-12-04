Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Henry Aaron Wilson Obituary
Henry Aaron Wilson age 76, of Gary, IN passed away Thursday November 21,2019. He was born to the late Rev. E.V. and JoRean Wilson in 1943 in Pensacola, Florida as the youngest son of twenty-two. Henry worked at US Steel Gary Works for 25 years, retiring in 1987. Preceded in death by both parents, 15 siblings, one son and one daughter-in-law. He is survived by 4 sons Vincent (Katrina), Dwight (Lisa), Kevin and Patrick and daughter Floretta;8 grandchildren Deshea, Erien (Paul), Donald, Deric Christina, Stevie, Henry and Vincent Jr.; 11 great Grandchildren, 4 brothers Otis, Samuel, W.R. (Bessie), Albert and Willie. One sister Minnie and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family members. Henry will also be dearly missed by his friends. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery 1518 E. Elm St. Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
