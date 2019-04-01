HAPPY BIRTHDAY "ROCKIE"APRIL FOOLSHi, this is Rockie! I'm unavailable to take your call right now, due to my early appointment with Jesus. This birthday will be spent with Him. I'm living in my mansion in Heaven. Thanks for calling. Looking forward to seeing you in the future! Love you all!"Friend to the end and thru eternity" ... RockieHAPPY BIRTHDAY!ON YOUR 5TH YEAR IN HEAVEN March 9, 2014HENRYApril 19, 1929 - May 22, 200514 years have passed since you left us,but your smile is still with us yet.We will always cherish the memory of you,whom we will never forget.Our hearts ache with sadness,our eyes shed many tears.God only knows how we miss you.at the end of 14 long years.Your Loving Daughters, Leah Una, Faye, Karen, Rhonda, Bobbie, and BonnieGrandchildren, Great- Grands, and Great- Great Grands Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019