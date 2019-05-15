Henry "Hank" J. Dumler, age 86, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Henry is survived by his children: Dave (Joan) Dumler, John (the late Jonnie) Dumler, Debbie (Ken) Ewing and Kathy (Dan) Yester; six grandchildren: Erin, Allan, Jaclyn, Ashley, Miranda and Michael (Niki); and five great-grandchildren: Mason, Dustie, James, McKenzie and Baby Girl Ewing (expected next week). He was preceded death by his sweetheart/wife: Patricia in 2012, married 59 years; grandson: Matthew Dumler; parents: John and Mary Dumler. Hank was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was retired from U.S. Steel Gary Works Coke Plant with 40 years of service. He was one of the founding members of St. Joan of Arc Parish. Hank was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM.Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 200 E. 78th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 at 10:00 AM with Rev. James Meade officiating. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.To view directions and sign Hank's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 769-3322. Published in the Post Tribune on May 15, 2019