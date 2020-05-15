Henry (Hank) Evans, Jr., age 80, passed away at Southlake Methodist Hospital on May 10, 2020. He was a Gary resident for over 52 years. He was also a member of Gary Christian Center and a former employee at Inland Steel (Arcelor Mittal), until he retired in April of 2002. He served as a volunteer with the Indiana Department of Correction at the Indiana State Prison, in Michigan City, IN, for more than 30 years. Henry leaves to cherish his loving memory: Daughter - Alicia C. Evans, Lithonia, GA; Son - Marcus A. Evans, Chicago, IL; 2 Grandchildren - Zavier D. Evans, Chicago, IL and Jaden C. Evans, Lithonia, GA; Brother - Ben( "Dee Dee" Patrick) L. Evans, Frankfort, IL; Sister - Doris (Willie) A. Goodwin, Gary, IN; Brother-in-Law - Bonearl (LueEise) Black, Jr.; Sisters-in-Law - Theresa (Reginald) Mattingly, Joann Black and Carolyn A. Black, all of Gary, IN; other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m. All services at Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Pastor Charles Jones, Officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Funeral Services will be streamed live on the Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc. Facebook page, at 12:00 p.m.