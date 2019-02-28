|
|
Henry F Jenkins, age 65, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. He attended Roosevelt High School. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lula Jenkins, his sister Mozella, nieces Monetta and Candy, father and mother-in-law Jodie and Dorothy Barham.Henry leaves to cherish his memories wife Rileatha (Cookie) Jenkins, children Henry III (Chanette) Jenkins, Jeremiah (Toneika) Jenkins, LaKeysha (Geno) Mixon, and Timothy Jenkins, John (Nicole) Jenkins, 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation March 1, 2019 at 11:00am, Funeral following at 12:00pm. All services will be held at the funeral home, Lakeshore Funeral Services, Inc. 2295 Washington Street Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019