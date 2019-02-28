Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Funeral Services Inc
2295 Washington St
Gary, IN 46407
(219) 614-0575
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry F. Jenkins Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry F. Jenkins Jr. Obituary
Henry F Jenkins, age 65, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. He attended Roosevelt High School. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lula Jenkins, his sister Mozella, nieces Monetta and Candy, father and mother-in-law Jodie and Dorothy Barham.Henry leaves to cherish his memories wife Rileatha (Cookie) Jenkins, children Henry III (Chanette) Jenkins, Jeremiah (Toneika) Jenkins, LaKeysha (Geno) Mixon, and Timothy Jenkins, John (Nicole) Jenkins, 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation March 1, 2019 at 11:00am, Funeral following at 12:00pm. All services will be held at the funeral home, Lakeshore Funeral Services, Inc. 2295 Washington Street Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now