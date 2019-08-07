|
Henry Harris Jr. born May 18, 1945 to Henry Harris Sr. and Edna Louise Kelly Harris. He was a graduate of Froebel High School. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Sr. and Edna Harris, 2 sisters Edna L. Miller and Levyonnie Moore, brother Leo Coleman. Henry leaves to cherish his memories: wife Catherine S. Harris; 2 daughters Carmen D. (Kelly) Horne of Indianapolis, IN, FaShon Ford of Georgia; 2 granddaughters Kamryn D. Horne and Jordyn A. Horne; 2 grandsons Daryl B. Snowden, Ballard K.P. Snowden; Brothers Charles R. (Janetta) Smith, Lennon Harris of Almeda, CA, Thomas (Lynn) Harris of Philadelphia, PA; Sisters-in-law Eunice Coleman of Indianapolis, IN, Barbara A. Thompson of Merrillville, IN, Ruby-Ballard Harris of Indianapolis, IN, Mary Yelder of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and loved ones. Visitation Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019