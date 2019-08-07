Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Harris Jr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry Harris Jr. Obituary
Henry Harris Jr. born May 18, 1945 to Henry Harris Sr. and Edna Louise Kelly Harris. He was a graduate of Froebel High School. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Sr. and Edna Harris, 2 sisters Edna L. Miller and Levyonnie Moore, brother Leo Coleman. Henry leaves to cherish his memories: wife Catherine S. Harris; 2 daughters Carmen D. (Kelly) Horne of Indianapolis, IN, FaShon Ford of Georgia; 2 granddaughters Kamryn D. Horne and Jordyn A. Horne; 2 grandsons Daryl B. Snowden, Ballard K.P. Snowden; Brothers Charles R. (Janetta) Smith, Lennon Harris of Almeda, CA, Thomas (Lynn) Harris of Philadelphia, PA; Sisters-in-law Eunice Coleman of Indianapolis, IN, Barbara A. Thompson of Merrillville, IN, Ruby-Ballard Harris of Indianapolis, IN, Mary Yelder of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and loved ones. Visitation Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now