Former Gary, Indiana, resident Henry L. Williams, Jr., passed away in Fairfield, California. He was born Oct. 15, 1942, to Iola (Bryant) and Henry L. Williams, Sr. A 1961 graduate of Froebel High School, Henry served three years in the U.S. Army as a medic. A member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, he was employed for 53 years as a machinist mechanic for United Airlines in San Francisco. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Gladys. S. Williams, grandparents Thomas and Hattie Bryant, and several aunts and uncles. Henry is survived by his brother Harold (Clara) of Portage, Indiana; several cousins; and his very faithful friends Melvin and Jessica Pitts of El Sobrante, California, and John Harper of Foster City, California. Funeral services were private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store