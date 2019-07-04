Home

Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Temple Apostolic Church
2136 Elsworth Place
Gary, IN
Henry Lee Levy


Henry Lee Levy Obituary
Age 70, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Henry was born in Sallis, Mississippi, to Moses and Willie Mae Levy on January 1, 1949. He later moved to Chicago, IL briefly before moving to Gary, IN where he worked for the Budd Plant until he retired. Henry was a member of Temple Of God Church under the leadership of Bishop James C. and First Lady Charlotte Tidwell until his departure. He was preceded in death by mother, Willie Mae Roby-Levy; 3 brothers, Ollie Levy, Billy Roby, Glen Sanders; 1 sister, Twylla Sanders. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00am Christ Temple Apostolic Church 2136 Elsworth Place Gary, IN 46404. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 12:00pm - 8:00pm Family Hour 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 W 5th Avenue Gary, IN 46402
Published in the Post Tribune on July 4, 2019
