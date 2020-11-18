On June 22, 1920 Henry Link was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. On November 11, 2020 Mr. Henry Link of Gary, IN passed away peacefully in his sleep. Mr. Link celebrated his 100th birthday with a drive-by celebration of friends and family. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN in 1939. He joined the army and served 4 years as a Sargent in WWII. He is preceded in death by his wife Bernice and two sons Stephen and Michael. He leaves behind his caregiver and daughter-in-law Deborah Link; grandchildren Sherea (Derwin) Jordan, Michael (Lori) Link, Dawn (Eric) Rankins, Stephen (Kella) Clayton, Jeffrey (Farhrda) Link, Stephanie Link, David (Paige) Link, Ivy Link, and Shannon Link; 14 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; 3 "bonus" daughters Karen Clayton, Frances Biddings, and Regina Stafford; one special "son" Lee Ewing and Godson Lawrence Nelson. Visitation Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral Services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. All services at First Baptist Church 626 W 21st Ave, Gary, IN 46407, Pastor Timothy F. Brown, Ed. D. officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, masks are MANDATORY and there will be NO repass.