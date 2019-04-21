Home

Wake
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
New Friendship Baptist Church
1545 Waite Street
Gary, IN
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
New Friendship Baptist Church
1545 Waite Street
Gary, IN
More Obituaries for Henry Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Washington Jr.

Henry Washington Jr. Obituary
Age 58, passed away on Thursday, April 10 2019. A graduate of West Side School class of 1978.He was preceded in death by his sister Dianell Matthews. He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents Francis and Henry Washington, daughter Amber Sims, granddaughters Naomi Sims and Corlesyia Patterson, six siblings, Wallace (Pat) Washington, Rev. Darrell (Penny) Washington, David (Elaine) Washington, Dianah (Jerry) Tapplin, Carrie Washington, Maggie Washington and a host of other relatives and friends. All Services Monday April 22,2019 Wake 10:00a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at New Friendship Baptist Church 1545 Waite Street, Gary, IN. Professional Services Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
