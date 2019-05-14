Home

Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Herbert C. Jewell, age 89 of Crown Point, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away on May 6 2019. He worked at the Post Tribune for 40 years, and the president of the credit union. Herbert was an avid golfer, and always put family first, he enjoyed traveling with his wife of 63 years. He was preceded in death by his parents- Clyde and Marion Jewell; sister- Norma Larson. Herbert is survived by his wife- Joan Jewell; daughters- Pamela (Chester) Ellich, Linda (Dale) Brooks; grandchildren- John (Jenny Hunt), Sarah (Daniel), Taylor, Emiley (Josh) Hunt, Cody Ellich, Joshua Ellich; great- grandchildren- Noah, Lilian, Lindsey; brother-Brent (Annette) Jewell. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral services on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Burns. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 14, 2019
