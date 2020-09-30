1/1
Herbert D. Cunningham. Jr.
1943 - 2020
Herbert D. Cunningham, Jr. exchanged time for eternity on September 24, 2020. He was bon on July 4, 1943 to the late Herbert Sr. and Elsie Cunningham. Herbert was employed as a math teacher with the Gary Community School Corop. He enjoyed writing fictional stories and was a published author. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister Phyllis Cunningham-Malone; brothers Dwight Cunningham and Twyman Cunningham all of Gary, IN; two nieces Jamilia Jackson of Hobart, IN and Lisa Cunningham of Gary, IN; two great nephews Dentrell Davis of Joliet, IL and Larry Brown of Gary, IN and many friends. Visitation Friday October 2, 2020 from 9:00a.m. - 2:00p.m. with graveside service at 2:00p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
OCT
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
