Herbert D. Cunningham Jr.
1943 - 2020
Herbert D. Cunningham, Jr. exchanged time for eternity on September 24, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1943 to the late Herbert Sr. and Elsie Cunningham. Herbert was employed as a math teacher with the Gary Community School Corp. He enjoyed writing fictional stories and was a published author. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister Phyllis Cunningham-Malone; brothers Dwight Cunningham and Twyman Cunningham all of Gary, IN; two nieces Jamilia Jackson of Hobart, IN and Lisa Cunningham of Gary, IN; two great nephews Dentrell Davis of Joliet, IL and Larry Brown of Gary, IN and many friends. Visitation Friday October 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
OCT
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

September 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family. Mr. Cunningham was my math teacher. I’ll never forget you. Rest with Christ
Pamela Hemphill
Friend
September 30, 2020
Mr. Cunningham was a really good math teacher. He will not be forgotten.
Regina Talbert
Student
September 30, 2020
R.I.P. he was such a nice man and a great teacher!
Minnie Taylor
Student
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Herbert and I grew up in the same neighborhood and went Trinity Missionary Baptist Church along with our siblings. I will truly miss you and your calming personality. Rest in peace and I will look forward to seeing you again one day.
Ralph Garner
Neighbor
September 30, 2020
To the family,

Cunningham's at peace. Think of the good times and smile. For comfort read Ecclesiastes 3:1-15,17,19,20,22. May The Creator bring you peace during this time.
Michael & Ermalene Gault Sr
