Herbert Lee Jenkins was born April 15,1943 to the late James and Ola Mae Jenkins in Gary, Indiana. He was baptized at an early age at Galilee Baptist Church. Herbert attended Frobel High School. After graduating from high school, he entered the workforce by doing numerous jobs such as jewelry salesman, and cab driver before his employment at Youngstown Steel. When he would get laid off, he took on jobs as gas station attendant, to delivering pizzas, all before retiring in 2004 by then it was called Arcelor Mittal Steel. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen Jenkins, sisters Beverly Lewis, Betty Louise Jenkins Hatten Jr., and brother James Jenkins Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory by his sons Rodney Jenkins (Tina), Richard Jenkins (Charlene), daughter Tramell (Anthony), sister Marlene Broyels, honorary son Fred Fenderson, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12 to 8:00 pm with funeral Services Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.