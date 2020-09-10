Herbert Willis was born November 24, 1948 in Forest, Mississippi and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1966. He worked for 30 years at US Steel in Management and 10 years at NARCO Steel as a Coordinator. God called him home on August 31, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Myrtis Willis, brothers Steve and Anthony Willis. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife: Sharon Willis; daughters: Angela Williams (Brian), Tanya Willis, Toni Willis, Tangela Willis, Chantal Walker (Roland), Kelly Horne (Willie), April Miller; sons: Michael Willis (Leanne), Herbert Willis Jr., and Edmond Willis; 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and brothers Rick Willis, Robert Willis, William Willis (T-Shawn) and James Willis; best friend: Matthew Santana; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday September 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Due to Covid, capacity is limited and masks are required. Funeral will also be live streamed via Facebook at Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.