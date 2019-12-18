Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wake
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Horeb Missionary Church
456 Hamlin St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Horeb Missionary Church
456 Hamlin St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbertine Posey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbertine (Tina) Posey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herbertine (Tina) Posey Obituary
Herbertine (Tina) Posey gained her wings Monday December 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother Bertha Mae Bryant, father Herbert Brown, and son Larry Posey. She leaves to cherish her beautiful spirit, her loving husband Wayne Posey, 4 wonderful sons Russell Gates, Derrick, Andrew (Jamie) and Dion Posey, 2 sisters Bertha (Sheldon) Thompson and Sharon Bryant, 1 brother Larry Andrews, 11 adoring grandchildren, 7 doting great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Wake Friday December 20th,2019 Wake 9:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m . Home Going Celebration 11 :00 a.m. all services will be at Mount Horeb Missionary Church 456 Hamlin St. Gary,In,. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home. Pastor David Edwards Officiating
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -