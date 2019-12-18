|
|
Herbertine (Tina) Posey gained her wings Monday December 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother Bertha Mae Bryant, father Herbert Brown, and son Larry Posey. She leaves to cherish her beautiful spirit, her loving husband Wayne Posey, 4 wonderful sons Russell Gates, Derrick, Andrew (Jamie) and Dion Posey, 2 sisters Bertha (Sheldon) Thompson and Sharon Bryant, 1 brother Larry Andrews, 11 adoring grandchildren, 7 doting great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Wake Friday December 20th,2019 Wake 9:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m . Home Going Celebration 11 :00 a.m. all services will be at Mount Horeb Missionary Church 456 Hamlin St. Gary,In,. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home. Pastor David Edwards Officiating
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019