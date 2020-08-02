On Monday, July 27th Herman A. Trass, loving father, devoted husband and friend, passed away in Hobart, Indiana at the age of 73. Funeral services will be held at Ridgelawn Funeral Home on Tuesday August 4th at 10 AM . The Reverend Herman Polk of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church (Hammond) will officiate. The burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Hobart.



Herman Alan Trass was the 4th child of Joshua J. Trass and Ethel Trass. He attended Roosevelt High School where he met Dorothy, his loving wife of 53 years whom he married in 1966. In his professional career he spent 38 years working as a technician for AT&T/Indiana Bell. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Marine Corps. His list of commendations included: the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device. He was also an active member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars.



In his spare time Herman was a regular on the local bowling scene and a was member of several leagues in the area. When he wasn't bowling he enjoyed gardening, jazz music, photography, and reading.



Herman is preceded in death by his father Joshua, mother Ethel, brothers Joshua Jr and Theodorick, and sister Sandra.



Herman is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; children, Tracy, Erika (Marc), Angela, and Herman Jr. (Jasmine); siblings, Kenneth, Reginald, Karl and Tonilynn; grandchildren, Nicholas, Samantha, Jayson, Douglas, George, TiErika, TaJuan, and Layla; and 4 great grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store