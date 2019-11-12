|
Herman Borders, age 85, passed away Thursday November 7, 2019. He was born October 15, 1934 in Meridian, MS to the late Herbert and Ada Mae Borders. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Edward and William H. Borders. He was a graduate of TJ Harris HS in Meridian, MS in 1952. He served honorably in Air Force from 1955 – 1959. He received his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Tennessee State University in 1961 and 1962 respectively. After 54 years of service as a teacher, guidance counselor, and career/placement advisor at Drew Elementary, Horace Mann High School, and the Gary Area Career Center respectively, he retired in June 2014. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gary, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher, for over 50 years. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 54 years Arnita Borders; children: Dr. Camille Borders, MD of Schererville, Jay Borders of Gary, Gary (Carolyn) Borders of Meridian, MS, and Dessa M. Borders of Baton Rouge, LA; aunts Helen Thomas of Meridian, MS and Lela B. Jordan of Cincinnati, OH; sisters-in-law Marie Borders of Jackson, MS, Patricia Borders of Gary, IN, Yvonne Perkins of Pasadena, CA, Carolyn Keeton of Las Vegas, NV, Jill Sudberry of Park Forest, IL; brother-in-law Allan Keeton, Sr of Gary, IN; brother in love Walter Collier of Cincinnati, OH; son in love Bill Laster of Gary, IN and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. All services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 626 W 21st Avenue, Gary, IN. Visitation 9:00 – 11:00 am (family hour 10:00 – 11:00 am) with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am. Pastor Dr. Timothy Brown officiating. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019