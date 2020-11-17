Herman Boyd was born in Michigan City ,MS on November 18, 1937 to Eugenia Fields Smith and Clifton Boyd. Herman departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020. Herman moved to Gary in 1959. In August of 1965 he married Earnestine Robinson to this union 4 children were born. Herman worked for Walter Car Wash, EJ & E Railroad and finally Allied Tube and Conduit retiring as an Arc Welder in 2007. Herman loved life, his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was blessed with everything in life that he wanted. Herman is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Deedee Cox; son-in-law Andrew Neal; siblings Minola Daniels, Elam Boyd, Annie Pruitt and Emma Bland. He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife Earnestine Boyd; 4 children Alice (Cornell) Martin, Katie Neal, Stacy (Lakia) Boyd and Sheila Boyd; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; Brother-in-law Ira (Juanita) Henderson; sister-in-law Betty Henderson; Special Uncle Joe Wyatt Fields which was like a father to him; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am with Funeral services immediately following at 11:00am. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.