Herman "Slim" Kendrick age 65, of Gary, IN passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was a graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School class of 1972. Herman was a Gary businessman and entrepreneur for over 35 years and owner of Herman's Body Shop on Broadway. While he provided a service to the Gary community, he also provided a welcoming experience each time anyone visited the shop. Herman's love and generosity were appreciated by many who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rozell and Henrietta Kendrick; brother, Eddie Henry Kincaid; sister, Sherlanda Q. Kendrick; daughter, Tasha Kendrick and nephew Teyon Kendrick. He leaves to cherish in memory his loving companion of 23 years Dorothy Averyhart; daughters, Robin Kendrick and Danielle Kendrick,; granddaughters, Ja'Vayia and Zuri Bradley; sister, Betty Jean (Henry) Simon; brothers, Linnis (Cynthia) Kincaid and Ezell (Rhonda) Kendrick. A host of loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from Noon to 8 p.m., family hour 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home, "Parlor of Peace" 421 W 5th Avenue, Gary IN. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple of Deliverance in Christ, 4929 W 15th Avenue, Gary, IN, Rev. Michael Watson of Tree of Life officiating. Burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family would like to express sincere thanks for the wonderful love and support during their time of bereavement. Published in the Post Tribune on May 8, 2019