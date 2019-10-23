|
|
age 66, formerly of Gary, Indiana and passed away Monday October 7, 2019 in North Aurora, Illinois. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Suburban Windy City USBC, IL. Herman is survived by Sister Jacqueline Young; Brothers Alfred Leach and David Charleston and a host of others relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday October 24, 2019 from 9:00 am. to 11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at Carter Memorial CME Church 635 West 49th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019