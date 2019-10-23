Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carter Memorial CME Church
635 West 49th Avenue
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Carter Memorial CME Church
635 West 49th Avenue
Herman Otis Leach Obituary
age 66, formerly of Gary, Indiana and passed away Monday October 7, 2019 in North Aurora, Illinois. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Suburban Windy City USBC, IL. Herman is survived by Sisters Jacqueline Young and Mildred Jean Leach; Brothers Alfred Leach and David Charleston and a host of others relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday October 24, 2019 from 9:00 am. to 11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at Carter Memorial CME Church 635 West 49th Avenue. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
