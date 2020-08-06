1/1
Hilda Lapearl Magee
Hilda L. Magee, age 90, of Gary, Indiana was born in Magnolia, Mississippi to the late Horace and Bessie Simmons. She went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was a loving mother and dedicated her life to serving others in both the church and in the community. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Horace and Bessie Simmons, husband AW Magee, sister Lula Varnado, brothers Johnnie and Joe Simmons, son Donald Magee and daughter Zaundra Magee. She leaves behind her brother Lonnie Simmons, sons Gregory, Michael, Anthony, Darrell, and Jerome Magee and daughter Felicia Magee. Visitation and funeral services will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church at 3140 West 21st Avenue, Gary, IN 46404. Visitation: 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m Funeral: 11:00 a.m. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.Please follow Covid 19 guidelines and wear a face mask.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Memories & Condolences

August 5, 2020
I loved Mrs. Magee. She knew the Bible and definitely loved her Lord.
Jerome A. Johnson.
Friend
August 5, 2020
She was a amazing woman a very sweet and loving caring lady and she will be greatly missed but not forgotten. R.I.P. Hilda.
Tina Rice.
Friend
August 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Zsaneka Horton
Zsaneka Horton
