Hilda L. Magee, age 90, of Gary, Indiana was born in Magnolia, Mississippi to the late Horace and Bessie Simmons. She went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was a loving mother and dedicated her life to serving others in both the church and in the community. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Horace and Bessie Simmons, husband AW Magee, sister Lula Varnado, brothers Johnnie and Joe Simmons, son Donald Magee and daughter Zaundra Magee. She leaves behind her brother Lonnie Simmons, sons Gregory, Michael, Anthony, Darrell, and Jerome Magee and daughter Felicia Magee. Visitation and funeral services will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church at 3140 West 21st Avenue, Gary, IN 46404. Visitation: 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m Funeral: 11:00 a.m. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.Please follow Covid 19 guidelines and wear a face mask.





