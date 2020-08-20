Age 92, of Lake Station, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1928 to the late Hobert M. and Pearl (nee Hensley) Roberts Sr. He married the love of his life Grace Roberts on December 4, 1945 and shared 66 yrs. with his bride. In his spare time, he enjoyed; hunting, fishing and trap shooting. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his six children, Harvey (Connie) Roberts, James H. Roberts, Shirley Phares, Richard Roberts, Rose (Melvin) Gaskins and Diane (Bert) Farnum; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Hearl (Sue) Roberts and Jack (Jan) Wilson and many other loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace Roberts, his parents and son-in-law, Kenneth Phares.
In lieu of flowers donations to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 in Hobert's memory would be appreciated.
Funeral services for Hobert will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, with Pastor Larry Starett officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10 am until time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 219-762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com