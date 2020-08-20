1/
Hobert M. Roberts Jr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hobert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 92, of Lake Station, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1928 to the late Hobert M. and Pearl (nee Hensley) Roberts Sr. He married the love of his life Grace Roberts on December 4, 1945 and shared 66 yrs. with his bride. In his spare time, he enjoyed; hunting, fishing and trap shooting. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his six children, Harvey (Connie) Roberts, James H. Roberts, Shirley Phares, Richard Roberts, Rose (Melvin) Gaskins and Diane (Bert) Farnum; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Hearl (Sue) Roberts and Jack (Jan) Wilson and many other loving family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace Roberts, his parents and son-in-law, Kenneth Phares.

In lieu of flowers donations to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 in Hobert's memory would be appreciated.

Funeral services for Hobert will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, with Pastor Larry Starett officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10 am until time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 219-762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 20, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
clay misner
August 19, 2020
Dad we had our good times and our bad times like all family’s do. As I got older got married, had children, got a job and a home. It seemed like I was always busy. Time went by quickly before I knew it I was retired for one year and you were gone. Time is precious you can’t bring it back. I tried to help you and take care of you but it wasn’t enough time. Love you dad and you will always be in my heart until we meet again. Give my mother a big kiss and hug and tell her I miss her.
Diane
Daughter
August 19, 2020
Grandpa you will be missed i will never forget the memories that we had together may you rest Peaceful and be happy once again with grandma. Tell grandma i love her and miss her. Love u very much
James Roberts
Grandchild
August 19, 2020
From Pig, (Hearl) Roberts
To my oldest brother, thank you for all you’ve done for me , and your family .
Your a good, kind and the hardest working man I’ve known. Respected by your friends, neighbors and your peers at work that called you “Reb”. Our family, my wife, Suzanne, and three girls , {Kim, Tammy, and Missy) loved you and Grace and thank you for your kindness
All through the years. We know you are thrilled to be reunited with your lovely wife....the day you longed for. Look for me, for I’ll be coming soon. Keep the door open....
Hearl Roberts
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved