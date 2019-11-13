|
|
Homer T. Mason, age 83, of Hobart, formerly of Lake Station, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Miller Merry Manor in Hobart. He was born in Benton, Illinois on March 17, 1936 to the late George and Frankie Mason. Homer was a veteran of The United States Navy. He retired from US Steel where he worked as a crane repairman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Homer is survived by daughters, Ruth (Brian) LeRoux, Martha (Dan) Diener, Julia Economous; son, Patrick (Julie) Mason; former spouse, Deletha Galka; step son, Julian (Paula) Rogers; grandchildren, Ian Sheinart, Edward and Joseph Figueroa, Gregory Hunt, Richard Mason, and Kaitlyn Mason; step grandchildren, Ashley, Emmy, Jacob, Jenna Mae, Brooke, Christopher; brother, Jerry Mason; sister, Linda; and sister in law, Pricilla Mason.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Steven Mason, William Mason; mother of his children, Delores (Economous) Geiger; brother, George Mason; and step daughter, Starla Sims.
A funeral service will take place Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Friends may gather with the family on Friday from 9:30-11:00 am at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019