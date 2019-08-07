Home

Horace Knowles Obituary
age 93, formerly of Gadsen, AL and Gary resident for over 60 years, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. He retired from Amtrak, was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of First Baptist Church in Gary, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Taylor (Girlie Mae) Knowles Sr.; sister, Martha Avery; brothers: Taylor Knowles Jr., Mathew Knowles Sr., Warren Knowles, and Ernest Knowles; brother-in-law, Randolph Avery; sister-in-law, Dora Knowles; and former wife, Alma Knowles. He is survived by daughters: Bobbi (Alan), Lorelei, Felicia and Rhonda Knowles; granddaughter, Latrice Farmer; grandson, James (Dawn) Wright; great granddaughters: Marisa Wright and Lilani Farmer; sister, Dorothy Price; brother, Leon Knowles; special nephews: Michael (Francine) Knowles and Robert (Jan) Avery and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Visitation: Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12:00-8:00p.m. with family hours 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral Services, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2235 W. 10th Avenue, Gary, IN. Pastor, Delwyn Campbell, officiating. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
