Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Horace Lynon Obituary
Horace Leo Lynon passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Glenwood Health Care & Rehab. He was born to Samuel and Evelyn Lynon in Gary, Indiana on July 1, 1957. He was a graduate of West Side High School and employed at Lake County Commissioners Office of Gary, Indiana. Horace was preceded in death by parents, brother Samuel Lynon Jr., sisters Dorothy Lynon and Ernestine Walls. He leaves to cherish his memories 6 loving sisters Janie L. Flowers, Saundrers Lynon, Evelyn (John) Thomas, Jacquelyn Lynon, Eunice (John) Johnson, and Marjoretta Lynon-Holmes, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9 to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am all services at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
