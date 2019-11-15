Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church
529 Jefferson St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church
529 Jefferson St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Howard Collins Jr. was born June 22, 1928 in Learned, Mississippi to late Howard Collins Sr. and Anna Law. He was one of four children born to that union.Howard, at the age of 91 was peacefully called home by God to eternal rest on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital.He leaves to cherish his memories: loving daughters, Silvana (Henry) Blackburn, Tonya (Benjamin) Allen-Peterson, Tiffany Collins, and Kendra Collins. Host of great-grandchildren, grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family members and amazing friends. All services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church, 529 Jefferson St. Gary, Indiana; Pastor Marco Burnside, Eulogist. Visitation 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and Homegoing Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th Avenue, Hobart, Indiana. Services entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019
