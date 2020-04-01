Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Howard Gearon
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howard Gearon Jr. Obituary
Howard Gearon, Jr., 76, was born in East Chicago on April 25, 1943. He passed away on March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Howard Gearon, Sr. and four siblings, Barbara Smith, Sherman Nelson, Marlene Nelson and Jeremy Gearon. He was a former employee of the Budd Company and Inland Steel. He retired from the Gary Police Department after thirty years of service. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Eunice, and five children, Sabrina Gearon, Ernest Gearon, Howard Gearon III, Rufus Gearon and John Gearon, 23 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 12pm-8pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Private Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020. Interment will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020
