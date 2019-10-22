|
Age 85, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born March 8, 1934 in Gary, Indiana. He attended Roosevelt Hight School and worked 25 years at US Steel Mill in Gary, Indiana. He then became the owner of Two Brothers Restaurant in Gary and held several retail mens clothing sales positions before retiring. He was preceded in death by his son Howard C. Patterson Jr. and daughter Joycetta Patterson. He is survived by his daughters, Florence Kinsey, Tracey Taylor, Charolette Florzell) Hawkins and Patricia (Reginald) Curry; Grand and Great Grandchildren; Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019