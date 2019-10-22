Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Patterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Patterson Obituary
Age 85, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born March 8, 1934 in Gary, Indiana. He attended Roosevelt Hight School and worked 25 years at US Steel Mill in Gary, Indiana. He then became the owner of Two Brothers Restaurant in Gary and held several retail mens clothing sales positions before retiring. He was preceded in death by his son Howard C. Patterson Jr. and daughter Joycetta Patterson. He is survived by his daughters, Florence Kinsey, Tracey Taylor, Charolette Florzell) Hawkins and Patricia (Reginald) Curry; Grand and Great Grandchildren; Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.