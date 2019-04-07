|
|
Hubert Hightower Jr. age 83 of Gary, In passed on to his next phase of life on March 31, 2019. Attended Tolleston High School and served in the United States Air Force. Former employee of LTV Steel, member of the United Steelworkers Union. He was also a member of New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Barbara J., children Brian L., Dawn Y., Bradley L. (Dionne), Stephanie L., Stephen L. (Shanell), and Alexandria L. (Samuel) all of Gary; sister Barbara Blakey (Lenard) of Ohio; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild; and a host of relatives and friends. All Services will be Monday, April 7, 2019 Wake 9:30am Funeral 11:00am at New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church 2416 Pierce Street Gary, IN 46407. Pastor Chet J Johnson Sr. Officiating. Burial will be handled by Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, Il. Professional Services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019