1/1
Hugh Dewitt Blackwell Sr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh Dewitt Blackwell Sr., Age 75 of Gary, IN. made his peaceful transition to eternity in the comforts of his home on September 29, 2020. Born March 8, 1945 to the late Nathaniel and Janie Blackwell, he was the eldest son of four children. He was a proud 1963 graduate of Roosevelt High School where he was a star/lettered athlete in both football and baseball. Hugh affectionately known as "Cap" then went on to become a pillar within the community. After serving in the United States Army Reserve, he served his community as a Gary Firefighter for 21 years with a retiring rank as Captain. In the late 80's he cultivated one of the most thriving real estate firms within the NWI region. Century Realty and Professional Services served both Indiana/Illinois as one of very few black owned certified licensed real estate appraisal companies. The firm serviced the general public as well as municipal government. He strongly believed in "paying it forward" and helped many others launch successful real estate careers as well. Hugh was truly a man among men and leaves a legacy that is filled with integrity, compassion, and service to all. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters; Shirley L. Blackwell-Johnson and Anna E. Blackwell. Hugh's memory will be cherished by his devoted loving wife, Valerie Cody-Blackwell; daughters DaWana (Brian) Williamson, Juanna Blackwell, Jacquese White, and Jessica Hart; son Hugh (Jimani) Blackwell Jr.; grandchildren Bria, Brian, HB3, Purpose, Myles, Travis, and Tatum; fiercely devoted friends Clarence "Bo" Bowens, Charles Elmer Hughes, and John "Bull" Miller; maternal aunt JamesEtta (Henry) Meadows; brother Alphonso (Bernadette) Blackwell Sr; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire Blackwell family. Visitation, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. From 4:30pm - 8:00pm, visitation will be held at Van Buren Baptist Church, 2585 Van Buren Street, Gary, Indiana 46407, Family Hour 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral Service, Friday, October 9, 2020 11:00 am Van Buren Baptist Church. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Visitation
04:30 - 08:00 PM
Van Buren Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Van Buren Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 2, 2020
To my dear classmate Valerie I was saddened to learn about the lost of your spouse, on behalf of Michelle Montgomery and family we extend our deepest sympathy during this time in life. Please know there is comfort in I Thessalonians 4:14-16. I’m here for you if you need anything
Michelle Montgomery
Classmate
October 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
BARBARA BORDERS
October 1, 2020
May the light of GOD'S love embrace you during this difficult time. I will be praying for the family.
Gwendolyn Hemphill
Friend
October 1, 2020
Sending prayers of comfort to the Blackwell family. Have known Hugh, with the gentle smile & hearty laugh, since Douglass Elementary & then graduating with the Velt’ Class of 63. Rest In Peace, my dear old friend...
Lenora Barnes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved