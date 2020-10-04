Hugh Dewitt Blackwell Sr., Age 75 of Gary, IN. made his peaceful transition to eternity in the comforts of his home on September 29, 2020. Born March 8, 1945 to the late Nathaniel and Janie Blackwell, he was the eldest son of four children. He was a proud 1963 graduate of Roosevelt High School where he was a star/lettered athlete in both football and baseball. Hugh affectionately known as "Cap" then went on to become a pillar within the community. After serving in the United States Army Reserve, he served his community as a Gary Firefighter for 21 years with a retiring rank as Captain. In the late 80's he cultivated one of the most thriving real estate firms within the NWI region. Century Realty and Professional Services served both Indiana/Illinois as one of very few black owned certified licensed real estate appraisal companies. The firm serviced the general public as well as municipal government. He strongly believed in "paying it forward" and helped many others launch successful real estate careers as well. Hugh was truly a man among men and leaves a legacy that is filled with integrity, compassion, and service to all. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters; Shirley L. Blackwell-Johnson and Anna E. Blackwell. Hugh's memory will be cherished by his devoted loving wife, Valerie Cody-Blackwell; daughters DaWana (Brian) Williamson, Juanna Blackwell, Jacquese White, and Jessica Hart; son Hugh (Jimani) Blackwell Jr.; grandchildren Bria, Brian, HB3, Purpose, Myles, Travis, and Tatum; fiercely devoted friends Clarence "Bo" Bowens, Charles Elmer Hughes, and John "Bull" Miller; maternal aunt JamesEtta (Henry) Meadows; brother Alphonso (Bernadette) Blackwell Sr; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire Blackwell family. Visitation, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. From 4:30pm - 8:00pm, visitation will be held at Van Buren Baptist Church, 2585 Van Buren Street, Gary, Indiana 46407, Family Hour 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral Service, Friday, October 9, 2020 11:00 am Van Buren Baptist Church. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.