Icie Lee Booyer, 89 of Gary, Indiana entered into God's eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born in Abbeville, Alabama to Sallie and Tom Hall. She met her husband, James Edward Booyer Sr. (Ray) in Fort Gaines, Georgia and married in 1950. They were blessed with three sons and three daughters. She was worked in the Gary School Corporation and Methodist Hospitals in Environmental Services and later retired in 1994. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Tom and Sallie M. Hall, husband James Booyer Sr., and two daughters, Patricia Booyer-Cooks and Sally Booyer-Jackson. She is survived by Willie (Patricia) Booyer, James Booyer Jr., Alton Booyer, and Onedia (Franklin) Booyer-Brown, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and close friends. Services Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 1831 Virginia St. Gary, Indiana. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a life celebration to follow at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dwight Gardner officiant. Interment Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. LIVE STREAM @ Trinity Baptist Facebook Live. Face mask are required and social distancing.