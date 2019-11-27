Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
1276 West 20th Avenue.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
1276 West 20th Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Everett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Everett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ida Everett Obituary
Ida Everett 94 of Gary, IN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday November 22, 2019. Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Albert Everett, niece Brandi White, and great grandson Blake Adkins. She is survived by her beloved children Barbara (Henry) Thompson of Indianapolis, IN, Norma Brown, Ida Everett, William (Vanessa) Everett, Johnny Everett all of Gary, IN, Lawrence (Julia) Everett of Portage, IN, Hester (John) Manson of Rochester, MN, 31 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, 31 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation, Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00a.m. with a celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ 1276 West 20th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -