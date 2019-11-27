|
Ida Everett 94 of Gary, IN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday November 22, 2019. Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Albert Everett, niece Brandi White, and great grandson Blake Adkins. She is survived by her beloved children Barbara (Henry) Thompson of Indianapolis, IN, Norma Brown, Ida Everett, William (Vanessa) Everett, Johnny Everett all of Gary, IN, Lawrence (Julia) Everett of Portage, IN, Hester (John) Manson of Rochester, MN, 31 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, 31 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation, Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00a.m. with a celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ 1276 West 20th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019