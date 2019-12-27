Home

Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Ida Knies
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Ida L. Knies (nee Zanellato), age 92, of Hobart, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Merrillville. She was born on September 20, 1927 in Gary. Ida was a member of Assumption BVM Church in New Chicago.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus "Curley" Knies in 1993.

Ida is survived by her daughter Sharon Weise of Lacey, WA; sons, Randy Knies of Harrodsberg, KYand Brian Knies of Hobart; 4 grandsons, Jeremy, Tony, Josh and Andrew; 8 great grandchildren; brother, James (Nancy) Zanellato of Crown Point; other loving family.

Visitation is Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., with Rev. Lourdu Pasala officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For information, please call (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
