Ida M. Johnston Woods of Gary, Indiana was born March 25, 1929 to Rev. W.C. Johnston and Dorothea L. Atkins Johnston Hudson in New Albany, IN. She accepted Christ at an early age, at her father's A.M.E. Zion Church. Ida was employed for many years for Dr. James T. Hedrick, Jr. medical office. Preceded in death by husband Earl R. Woods Sr. She leaves to mourn her passing sister Dorothy M. Cowherd of Gary, IN; 2 nephews Larry (Jocelyn) Cowherd, John (Debbie) Cowherd; step sons Earl (Marilyn) Woods Jr. of DeKalb, Il, Francis (Chanel) Woods and Gordon Woods all of Gary, IN; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren , niece , nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, September 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with family hour from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at First A.M. E. Church 2045 Massachusetts Street. Pastor Virgil Woods, Officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019