Ida Mae (Cannon) Stalling

Wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, our love for you has no end! Eighteen years have come and gone, yet our precious memories of you live on! Until we see you again, rest in the Lord's loving arms! WE MISS YOU!Your loving family,Doc (husband), sons David, Kenneth, Sr. (Pamela); daughters Ollette (Chester), Chelsea (Terrell); grandchildren Idra, Corey, Candice, Emily (Cornelious), Cristan, Alyncia, Reginald, Jr., Ivorie, Kenneth, Jr., Langston, Braxton and Tyson
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
