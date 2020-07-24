Idella Smith was born the 9th child of 14 to Dink and Lealer Hosea on March 27, 1939, in Leeds, Alabama. In the year of 1969, she gave her life to Christ and followed Christ for the remainder of her life. She departed this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 5:40am in St. Louis Park, Minnesota with family by her side. Idella leaves to cherish her memory her children, James Long, Gerald Long, Brenda Long, Allen Long, Wendy Parker, and Roberta Dillard. Sisters; Beatrice McDaniel, Mary Ann Comer, and Marva Jean Hearn.15 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren. She will be truly missed.



Masks, Hand Sanitizer, Temperatures and Distancing will be required.



View and Go Visitation 11am-12Noon July 24th



Homegoing Services 12N-1pm Friday, July 24th



All at Full Gospel Church of God 2231-40 W.10th Ave., Gary, IN. Eulogist, Pastor S. Phillip Newsome. Interment Evergreen. Professional Direction entrusted to Lakeshore Funeral Services, 2295 Washington St., Gary, IN (219)614-0575





