Col. Inez Elaine Wright, ILARNG, DDS passed away September 6, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with the family hour being from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 - 219 980-5555. Burial will be at the Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Inez will be dearly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019