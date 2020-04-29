Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Inez Rea Ligon


Inez Rea Ligon Obituary
was born November 23, 1923 in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. She is the first born of the late Mr. Ulzie Levant (U.L.) Rea and Rachel Flowers Rea. Inez grew up in Zion Hill Holiness Church in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. A former member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gary, IN and Lutheran Church in Newman, GA. Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 68 years John O. Ligon, siblings Irene Reed-Horton, Ulzie Roell "Bo" Rea, Wimuel Ray, Eula Lee "Dimple" Jones, William Newton Ray, Eulas Fernandus "Pokey" Rea and Melvin Jerome Rea. Inez is survived by five siblings Lillian (Eddie) Rea Eanes, Lula Walker, Milton (Lois) Rea, Willie (Elizabeth) Rea and Richard (Linda) Rea; 27 nieces & nephews; 63 grandnieces & nephews. Visitation Thursday April 30, 2020 from 12 noon to 4:00p.m. Shipping to LaGrange, Georgia for burial at Southview Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020
