Ira Lee Hampton, Sr. age 88 made the transition from time into eternity on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Indianola, Mississippi on January 26, 1932 to the late Garfield Sr. and Irene Hampton. He accepted Christ at a early age and when he moved to Gary, Indiana joined Saint John Baptist Church where he was a faithful and long-standing member for 54 years. Ira married the love of his life Sarah Lene Washington and this union bore seven children. He was a retired locomotive engineer for U. S. Steel Corporation with 32 years of service.Ira served as Gary, IN 5th Precinct Committeeman and was once the owner of Hampton's Grocery Store. His hobbies were playing cards with family and friends and wine making. He also coached little league baseball for many years and was voted Vice President of Midtown baseball league. Ira's life work influenced one to preserver and to become a positive and productive citizen; in doing this he led by example. Proceeding him in death, his parents Garfield Sr. and Irene Hampton; his wife Sarah Hampton; four brothers, Mansfield (Margaret) Hampton, O'Neal (Ethel) Hampton, Garfield Jr. (Betty) Hampton, Robert Lee Hampton; one sister Mary (Frank) Murphy; his children, son Ira (Tammy) Hampton Jr. and daughter Rose Marie Hampton; one grandson William Hampton. Surviving his passing, two sisters; Martha (Robert Sr.) Lee and (Overzenia (LD Sr.) Richardson. Ira leaves to cherish his memories and celebrate his life 7 children, Donell (Kathleen) Hampton, Donita (Martin) Sanchez, Maurice Hampton, Darnise (Michael Sr.) Stewart, Lorenzo Sr. (La Quita) Hampton; 28 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of loving nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 West 15th Avenue, Gary. Funeral Services will also be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Powell- Coleman Funeral Home with Pastor R. E. Robinson, officiating. Interment at Fern Oak Cemetery. Funeral will be streamed live on Powell- Coleman Facebook.





