Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404

Irene Bozeman Obituary
Irene Bozeman was born to Robert Louis (Grandberry) Boyd and Vivian (Crump) Whitehead in Chicago, IL on January 24, 1944. She received her education from Froebel High School, Community College of Allegheny County, and Ivy Tech Community College. Irene was also a retired Psych Aid of Mayview State Hospital. As a teenager, Irene was brought into the Apostolic faith by Mabel Bozeman She was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ, and received the Holy Spirit. Many afflictions she survived during he years of failing health. She was tired and on Friday, April 3, 2020; she departed life in Gary, Indiana. She leaves to mourn her passing: a parent, Vivian (Crump) Whitehead; brothers, sisters, and ten children. The children are as follows: Jairenmes (Melton) Robinson, Iphillrenepi (John) White, Pherilen (James) Boyd, James (Jesse) Farmer, James Phillip Bozeman II, Irene Bozeman, Vivian (Paul) Peterson, Jesuca D. Bozeman, Jozef (D'Paris) Bozeman Sr. A total of 39 Grand and Great-Grand children, and a host of relatives and friends. A View & Go visitation will be held on Saturday April 11, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 11, 2020
