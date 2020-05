Or Copy this URL to Share

Irene F. McGhee, age 81, of Gary, IN passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Wake Tuesday, May 5, 2020 10:00 a.m-11:00 a.m funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN.





