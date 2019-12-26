Home

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Irene McCarley Obituary
passed away December 18, 2019 and was born February 6, 1942 to the late Charles McCarley Sr. and Mary Lewis McCarley in Holly Spring Mississippi and moved to Gary at a very young age. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Brother Charles "Mac" McCarley, nephew Thomas (Willie) Blakemore and niece Martha Oliver Barber. She leaves to cherish her memory four sisters MaryAnn McDaniel of Ann Arbor, MI, Katie Blakemore, Margie (Carlos) Albear and Juanita Matheny all of Gary, IN; special friends Frances Adams (for over 60 years) and Brooke Kirken and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday December 28, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019
