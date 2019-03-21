|
age 79 was born October 13, 1939 in Gary, Indiana and passed away Monday March 18, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Irene was employed at Warren Beatty Memorial Hospital and retiring from Methodist Hospital after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Timothy Community Church. Irene is preceded in death by her parents and Brother Marvis Fryar. She leaves to cherish her memory loving husband Charles Woodard; loving daughter Lisa (Robert) Lee; god-daughter Audra (Danny) Durham; two grandsons Jevon Jolley (LaToya Gray) and Kristopher (Megan) Campbell; Sister Elaine Morrow; 12 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday March 23, 2019 from 9-11a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019