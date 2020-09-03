Irma "Jeanie" (Fleming ) Tracy, age 85 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Portage, IN. She was born on September 28, 1934 in Valparaiso, IN to Bernard and Fannie (Whitley) Fleming.
Jeanie is survived by her husband, Douglas Tracy; sons, Marvin Keen and Dennis (Sally) Keen; daughters, Marlene (Mike) Parris, Marcella (Bob) Hassel, Maria Sanchez and Melody Maldonado; step children, James Keen, Linda Chris, Karrie (Tom) Hunter, Thomas (Christal) Tracy and Sheri Whitten; brother, Freddy (Dolly) Fleming; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nell Herrington; grandson, Shane Keen, and sons-in-law, Homer Sanchez and John Maldonado; step sons, Larry, Lonny and Tommy Keen.
Jeanie enjoyed sewing, dining out with her husband Doug and watching him dance. She loved spending time with her family, especially all her grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Pastor Lonnie Lawson officiating. Burial to follow at Swan Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com
.