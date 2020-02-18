|
|
Irmalene Rosado was born August 24, 1934 departed life February 10, 2020. Born to Asbery and Pearl Summers Sr of Gary, Indiana. She graduated from Emerson High School. She recieved a nursing and secretarial degree from Sawyer Business College. She was devoted wife and mother. She is proceeded in death husband, Felipe Rosado; son, Cedric Gibbs; daughters, Cynthia and Sharon Gibbs; brothers, Asbery Summers Jr., Royal Summers, Pervis (Gennie) Summers; sisters, Celestine Smith, Ola Smith. Survived by daughters Diane (Curtis) Crisler of Gary, Indiana; Brenda (Steve) Cook of Anna, Texas; Debra (Carl) Byrd of Fort Valley, Georgia; brother Melvin (Elizabeth) Summers of Gary, Indiana; sister Annette Washington of Gary,Indiana; 15 grandchildren 79 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness. She had a heart of gold welcoming everyone she came in contact with. Services at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in McKinney Texas February 22, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020