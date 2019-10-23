Isabell Reese passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 at the age of 94. Isabell was born the middle daughter to Edgar and Beatrice McHaskell on April 22, 1925 in Gary, IN. She graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School in 1943 and then she moved to Chicago. Isabell loved watching television and after retiring from work, Isabell's favorite shows were Judge Judy and other court shows, NBA basketball (Bulls) and Jeopardy. If her phone rang during Jeopardy, you could count on being reminded that Jeopardy was on and you should call back later. The most special hours of her day were watching Jeopardy and NBA games with her son. She enjoyed her grandchildren and she enjoyed spending time with her greats and great-greats. Isabell was brought up in First AME Church. Her health hindered her from attending Church regularly, but she eagerly awaited on Deacon Peterson to come every first Sunday to give her Communion. Isabell was preceded in death by her father and mother, and her sister Blossie McCullum. She is survived by her son, Edgar McHaskell of Gary, IN; sister Fannie Rogers of Gary, IN; her 5 grandchildren Durrele McHaskell (Valerie) of Las Vegas, NV; Latrise Muhammad (Fahim) of Calumet City, IL; Deirdre Hunt of Lafayette, IN; Aniella Knight (Rommie) of Las Vegas, NV; Kynyatta McHaskell of University Park, IL; niece and nephew Wanda Harmon and Duane Rogers; 9 great grandchildren Darius, Durrele Jr., Joseph, Kellen, Brittnae, Adrian, Xavier, Joshua, and Keon; great niece and nephew Rachel and Paul Robert; Many great and great great grandchildren and a host of other family members from Nashville, TN. and Indianapolis, IN. She will be dearly missed by those who loved her. Isabell's most remembered words by son "What time are the Bulls playing?" Isabell's most remembered words by granddaughter – "I had a ball and I have no regrets. I did it all." Memorial services will be held Oct. 24, 2019 at New Tabernacle M.B. Church, 2416 Pierce St. Gary, In. with Pastor Chet J. Johnson Sr. officiating. Repast will follow at the church. Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019