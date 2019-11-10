|
age 82, passed away Saturday November 2, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. He was born June 30, 1937 in East Chicago, IN to the late Leonard & Georgia Ethely. Isaiah was a member of St. John Baptist church where he sung in the Sanctuary Choir and the Male Chorus. He retired from the US Postal services with 37 years of service. Isaiah graduated from Roosevelt High School. Isaiah is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 40 years Juanita Ethely. He leaves to cherish his memories children Sherree and Tyrone Sr.,; grandchildren Tyrone II & AJ; sisters-in-law Elestine & Donna Buchanan; brother-in-law Rev. Nathaniel (Rev. Joan ) Buchanan; cousin Steve Rouse; children-in-love TyRonn & Kim Jones and Albert Sanders; grandchildren-in-love Jamal, Tykia, Tyler, Scrappy and Buttons; special nurses Maryann Douroux and Tiara Williams; homemaker Patricia Flores and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday November 12, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at St. John Baptist Chruch 2457 Massachusetts Street. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019